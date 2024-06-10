Bangkok set to launch new on-demand electric boat taxi service in July

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) is set to launch a new on-demand electric boat taxi service in July, enhancing the city’s transportation options and boosting tourism. The service, managed by Krung Thep Thanakom Co (KT), the BMA’s business arm, will initially operate in Khlong Phadung Krung Kasem and its branching canals. The service will later expand to major canals such as Khlong Lat Phrao, allowing passengers to hail a boat via a dedicated app, with fares calculated based on the travel distance.







KT is currently in discussions with electric boat manufacturers to finalize the design and pricing of six—to ten-seat vessels. During the trial phase in July, two prototype boats will be used initially.

Simultaneously, the BMA is also expanding its app-based motorcycle taxi-hailing service, which is already being piloted in four districts of Bangkok. By July, the service is expected to integrate approximately 5,000 registered taxi motorcycles and 90,000 licensed riders, enabling passengers to conveniently book rides through the BMA’s dedicated app. (NNT)





































