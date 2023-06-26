July 2023 is packed full of amazing festivals and events around Thailand

The Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023, beach fun with the Amazing Ultimate Festival, Pai Jazz & Blues Fest 2023, Hua Hin Cricket Sixes, Amazing Thai [email protected] Mai, Tai Lue Local Festival, Amazing Muay Thai Experience, and VERY Summer Fest 2023 music festival… there’s this and more happening in July 2023.

Here is a list of what’s on, sorted by event date:

Amazing Thailand Grand Sale 2023

15 June-15 August 2023

Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri (Pattaya), Songkhla (Hat Yai)

Running from 15 June 2023, this premier annual event offers shopping, eating, flying, and traveling discounts and other privileges at over 10,000 participating shops and establishments in Bangkok, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Udon Thani, Chon Buri (Pattaya), and Songkhla (Hat Yai). The event reinforces Thailand’s image as one of the world’s top six popular shopping destinations. More than 10,000 great deals are on offer in the six cities, including shopping discounts of up to 80%.







Bangsaen Grand Prix 2023

27 June-2 July 2023

Bang Saen Beach, Chon Buri

The Bangsaen Grand Prix is the iconic race of the B-Quik Thailand Super Series (TSS) Asian circuit racing championship with FIA GT3, GTM, GT4, touring car, production car, eco car and truck categories. Formed in 2013, the TSS is this year in its 11th season. The Bangsaen Grand Prix takes place on an FIA sanctioned 3.7 km street circuit, and will feature over 100 participating cars.

Amazing Thai [email protected] Mai

28-30 July 2023

Central Festival Chiangmai, Chiang Mai

Promoting the image of Thai food, one of Thailand’s 5F soft-power foundations, this event features cooking demonstrations by famous and local chefs, discussions on food tourism, and musical performances by well-known artists.

26th Hua Hin Cricket Sixes

2-7 July 2023

Dusit Thani Hua Hin, Prachuap Khiri Khan

This popular annual six-a-side cricket tournament sees local and international teams compete in five innings games, in a social and fun-loving atmosphere at Dusit Thani Hua Hin.







Amazing Ultimate Festival

7-9 July 2023, Chalatat Beach, Songkhla

21-23 July 2023, Hua Don Beach, Khao Takiab, Prachuap Khiri Khan

Songkhla Beach Life 2023, from 7-9 July, will feature live music by Thai artists including Safeplanet, Musketeers, HYBS, Dept, loserpop, and YourMOOD, food and drinks, shopping, beach activities, an SUP (stand up paddleboarding) workshop, street art and more.

Hua Hin Beach Life 2023, from 21-23 July, will feature live music by Thai artists including The TOYS, Zom Marie, Violette Wautier, Musketeers, Whal & Dolph, and loserpop, food and drinks, shopping, beach activities, street art, an SUP workshop, and surfing contest.

Pai Jazz & Blues Fest 2023

7-9 July 2023

Pai, Mae Hong Son

The Pai Jazz & Blues Fest offers great music in a relaxed and friendly atmosphere. This year in its sixth edition, the increasingly popular event sees musicians and blues groups from Thailand and abroad play at different cafes, pubs, and restaurants around the town of Pai. Venues include Keys Essential Resort (official main venue), Khaotha, The Bottle & Cat’s Whiskers, and Pai coffee Studio, while the artist lineup includes Totally Fine, Paraa Band, Young Brothers, Rock Me band, Chiangmai BLUES & Friends, YAMIN, Claire Kelly Plus, Champagne & Refer (Swinging the Blues), Jamegolotus, Banglumpoo Blues Company, and Rachanachar.

Phaya Si Satta Nakharat Worship Ceremony

7-13 July 2023

Phaya Si Satta Nakharat Courtyard, Nakhon Phanom

A religious ceremony for the Naga believed to live in the Mekong River at Phaya Si Sattanakarat multipurpose yard, enshrined on the banks of the Mekong River. Activities include worship dances performed by the different tribes of Nakhon Phanom, and the sale of local products from the region.



Thailand Coffee Fest 2023

13-16 July 2023

IMPACT Muang Thong Thani, Nonthaburi

Organised by SCATH (Speciality Coffee Association of Thailand) and The Cloud, Thailand Coffee Fest 2023 brings together those involved in the coffee industry – from growers and processors to roasteries, equipment makers, and baristas, as well as consumers – for workshops, discussions, competitions, product sales, and other activities.

Cross-Region Travel Fair

14-16 July 2023

Central Chiangmai Airport, Chiang Mai

Presented under the concept of ‘Journey through Thailand, Experience Limitless Benefits’, this is the third of five travel fairs being held in Thailand’s five regions between June and September 2023 to encourage cross-region travel. The show will feature promotions and special deals from accommodation, attractions, tour companies, and other tourism products and services across the country, as well as DIY workshops on local wisdom from the five regions.









Tai Lue Culture Festival

15-16 July 2023

Wat Phrathat Sob Waen: Temple of the Tai Lue Culture, Chiang Kham District, Phayao

This event honours the Tai Lue ethnic community and their distinctive traditions. Activities include cultural performances and folk dancing with 35 parades showing the way of life of the Tai Lue people, and a Tai Lue market.

Amazing Muay Thai Experience

30 June-2 July 2023

Naris Bridge, Tapee River, Surat Thani

14-16 July 2023

Central Korat, Nakhon Ratchasima

These are two of the four-event series organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) to showcase four unique styles of Muay Thai Boran or ancient Thai boxing: Muay Chaiya, Muay Korat, Muay Tha Sao and Muay Lopburi in Surat Thani, Nakhon Ratchasima, Uttaradit, and Lop Buri, respectively.







The showcase of “Muay Chaiya” boxing style, which is known for its defensive techniques, is scheduled from 30 June to 2 July 2023 at Naris Bridge on the banks of the Tapee River in Surat Thani. Meanwhile, the promotion of “Muay Korat” fighting technique, which is known for its powerful kicks and punches as well as its wide-angle punch known as “buffalo swing fist”, will be on 14-16 July 2023 at Central Plaza Nakhon Ratchasima.

The presentations of “Muay Tha Sao” fighting discipline will be from 11-13 August 2023 at Wat Yai Tha Sao in Uttaradit and “Muay Lopburi” from 18-20 August 2023 at King Narai’s Palace in Lopburi.

VERY Summer FEST 2023

29-30 July 2023

BITEC Hall, Bangkok

A celebration of neo pop and indie rock/alternative genre music, VERY Summer Fest 2023 features an exciting lineup of artists across its two days that includes Sabrina Carpenter, dhruv, RINI, Denise Julia, xooos, and The Academic.







July 2023 also sees a number of running events taking place around Thailand, including two of the kingdom’s premier marathons – the Phang-Nga International Marathon and Pattaya Marathon – as well as the first edition of the new Bangkok Double Bridge Run.

These events are listed here, sorted by date:

Chiang Khan Marathon 2023

2 July 2023

Chiang Khan District, Loei

The Chiang Khan Marathon 2023 features a 42.195 km Marathon, 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km Mini Marathon, and 5 km Fun Run. Starting and finishing at Chiang Khan Police Station, the route runs alongside the Mekong River.

Bike Zone Tri Dash Thailand 2023 Series

15-16 July 2023

Pattana Sports Resort, Chon Buri

This is the first of four race weekends in the Bike Zone Tri Dash Thailand 2023 triathlon series, two of which will be held at Pattana Sports Resort in Chon Buri and two at Bangpoo Golf & Sports Club in Samut Prakan between now and December. The weekend sees various categories to be held – Duathlon (Individual), Mini Dash (Individual), Dash (Team Relay), Dash (Individual), Long Dash (Team Relay), Long Dash (Individual), Triple Tri (Team Relay), Triple Tri (Individual), as well as the Juniors Tri Dash Thailand 2023 Series for 12-17 year olds.







Bangkok Double Bridge Run 2023

16 July 2023

Rama VIII Bridge, Krungthon Bridge, and Phra Pinklao Bridge, Bangkok

The first-ever Bangkok Double Bridge Run 2023 takes place on both sides of the Chao Phraya River and comprises two distances – a 5 km Fun Run in which runners will cross Rama VIII Bridge and Phra Pinklao Bridge, and a 12.7 km Super Mini Marathon which will see runners cross Rama VIII Bridge, Krungthon Bridge, and Phra Pinklao Bridge.

Central Group Mini Marathon 2023

16 July 2023

centralwOrld, Bangkok

The Central Group Mini Marathon comprises a 9.77 km Mini Marathon, 6.28 km Micro Marathon, and 3.76 km Fun Run, with each route traversing the city streets and neighbourhoods around centralwOrld shopping complex.

Prachuap Khiri Run Season 4 by Tipco

16 July 2023

Wing 5 Royal Thai Air Force, Manao Bay, Prachuap Khiri Khan

The Prachuap Khiri Run by Tipco Season 4 features a 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km Mini Plus Marathon, and 5 km Micro Marathon.







Pattaya Marathon 2023

22-23 July 2023

Pattaya, Chon Buri

The Pattaya Marathon, this year in its 30th edition, features five categories – the 42.195 km Marathon, 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10 km run, 4.5 km wheelchair, and 4.5 km Family Run. The 2023 event will take place on North Pattaya Road and Beachfront Road, with the start/finish line at Terminal 21 Pattaya. The 10 km and 4.5 km categories will be held on Saturday 22 July, and the 42.195 km and 21.1 km categories on Sunday, 23 July. Along with the running component, there are family, social, sporting, and entertainment activities for all to join in.

Bangkok Airways Lampang Half Marathon

23 July 2023

Clock Tower Public Park, Lampang

Part of the Bangkok Airways Boutique Series 2023 collection of half marathon races taking place around Thailand between June and October, the Bangkok Airways Lampang Half Marathon features three distances – 21 km, 10 km and 5 km. It is the second of four races – with Samui held in June, Phang-nga coming up in August and Sukhothai in October.

Sampran Run 2023

23 July 2023

Royal Police Cadet Academy, Sam Phran District, Nakhon Pathom

The Sampran Run 2023, taking place at the Royal Police Cadet Academy in Sam Phran, features a 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km Mini Marathon, and 5 km Fun Run.







Khao Pubpa Half Marathon 2023

23 July 2023

Trang Andaman Gateway area, Trang

The Khao Pubpa Half Marathon 2023, taking place in the Trang Andaman Gateway area, features a 21 km Half Marathon, 10 km Mini Marathon, and 5 km Fun Run.

Kamphaeng Phet Marathon 2023

30 July 2023

Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park, Kamphaeng Phet

The Kamphaeng Phet Marathon 2023 World Heritage Run comprises four distances – a 42.195 km full marathon, 21.1 km half marathon, 10.5 km, and 5 km – all of which take runners through the picturesque landscape of Kamphaeng Phet Historical Park, which along with Sukhothai Historical Park and Si Satchanalai Historical Park make up the Historic Town of Sukhothai and Associated Historic Towns UNESCO World Heritage Site.







Phang-Nga International Marathon 2023

30 July 2023

Khao Lak Beach, Takua Pa District, Phang-nga

Set in the picturesque surrounds of Khao Lak Beach, the Phang-Nga International Marathon 2023 features a 42.195 km Marathon, 21.10 km Half Marathon, 10.5 km Mini Marathon, and 5.9 km Fun Run. The Marathon prize money of 1,724,000 Baht is the highest in Thailand, and there are special prizes for Thai runners who break the Thailand mini marathon, half marathon and marathon distances. This year the event is expected to attract participants from no less than 25 countries.







Yala Marathon 2023

30 July 2023

Sanarm Rong Phiti Chang Phueak Park, Yala

The Yala Marathon 2023 comprises a 42.195 km Marathon, 21.1 km Half Marathon, 10.5 km Mini Marathon, and 5 km Fun Run.

Kindly note that registration for most running events is closed, but visitors can enjoy the fun atmosphere at each location. (TAT)

















