Caretaker Health Minister reaffirms health benefits of medical cannabis

The Ministry of Public Health has defended the use and benefits of medical cannabis amid concerns that the incoming government will recriminalize the substance.

Outgoing Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said he believes the new health minister would look into the medical benefits of the plant upon taking office.







Addressing the possibility of the new administration outlawing the use of cannabis, Minister Anutin urged anyone backing such a move to carefully take into account factors such as the medical benefits of cannabis, as well as additional regulations that can be introduced to control its recreational use.

The minister added that he believes his successor should consider cannabis from a medical perspective first and foremost, noting that he only supported its usage for treatment purposes, which ultimately adds to the economic value of the plant.







Minister Anutin’s comments were heard during the announcement of the Thailand Herbal Expo, which will be held next week to promote new knowledge and innovations related to herbs and traditional medicine. The event will take place from June 28 to July 2 at IMPACT Muang Thong Thani exhibition center in Nonthaburi. (NNT)

















