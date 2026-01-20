Thailand reaffirms regional marine tourism hub ambition at Boat Festival 2026 in Phuket

BANGKOK, Thailand – The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) reaffirmed Thailand’s commitment to becoming a regional marine tourism hub through Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (IMT-GT) cooperation at the Thailand Boat Festival 2026, held January 15–18, 2026, at Phuket Boat Lagoon.

TAT Deputy Governor for Tourism Products and Business Nat Kruthasoot attended the event to engage with tourism partners and visit the exhibition. The festival provided a platform to promote Thailand’s marine tourism and strengthen international cooperation under the IMT-GT framework, connecting public and private sectors across the subregion.







The festival aimed to expand niche markets by showcasing world-class marine tourism products and services, such as yacht tourism, marinas, charter services, shore excursions, destinations, and supporting industries. The focus was on delivering high-value travel experiences and supporting sustainable growth.

TAT brought together tourism authorities from Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Centre for Indonesia–Malaysia–Thailand Growth Triangle (CIMT) to promote cross-border marine tourism and highlight connectivity across the IMT-GT subregion. The event also facilitated exchanges among marine tourism operators from Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia to collaborate on a roadmap for regional marine tourism development.



TAT Executive Director of the Southern Region Department Wajanan Silpawornwiwat stated that Thailand’s Andaman Coast is ready to serve as a regional marine tourism hub under the IMT-GT framework. Phuket, Krabi, and Satun were highlighted as high-quality destinations and strategic gateways, enabling connectivity for cruise, yacht, and ferry travel between Thailand, Indonesia, and Malaysia. She emphasized the need for skilled workforce development, high-quality tourism products, and ensuring that marine tourism growth benefits local communities and the environment.

Siwaphon Thamwapi, representing the Department of Tourism, stated that the department is working with stakeholders to strengthen Thailand’s marine tourism ecosystem through standards development, workforce training, and quality assurance. Aligning regulations and training with international best practices is a key priority to ensure readiness for high-value marine tourists and support seamless cross-border travel within the IMT-GT region.





Thai Cruises Business Association Chairman Wattana Choksuwanich highlighted the Thailand Boat Festival 2026 as an example of effective public–private collaboration. He identified Phuket as the primary hub, with Krabi and Satun as key gateways, enabling Thailand to offer world-class yacht experiences connected to Langkawi, Penang, and Sabang.

TAT expressed confidence that using the Thailand Boat Festival 2026 as a collaborative platform will reinforce Thailand’s role as a regional marine tourism hub and support sustainable, competitive growth across the IMT-GT subregion. (NNT)



































