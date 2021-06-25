Japanese auto plants in Thailand powering up to produce electric vehicles

The Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) reported on Thursday that Japanese auto plants in Thailand are powering up to produce electric vehicles, while Japan’s business presence in the Kingdom remains strong, despite COVID-19.







JETRO told Thailand’s Energy Minister, Supattanapong Punmeechaow, during an online meeting, that Japanese business operations in Thailand are still above 66% cent of pre-COVID-19 levels, indicating investor confidence in the country.

Mr Supattanapong said Thailand’s investment promotion plan is environmentally friendly, in line with the 2022 National Energy Plan for a gradual transfer to renewable energy in each sector.



He added that the Japanese private sector is interested in producing electric vehicles in Thailand, including HEV, PHEV, BEV, FCEV and others, to pilot domestic use of electric vehicles and to forge a regional production hub. (NNT)



















