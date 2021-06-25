‘Bankrupt!’ – Pattaya bar owner not mincing words

The owner of a bankrupt Pattaya beer bar didn’t mince words when he shut down his Soi Arunothai watering hole.

“Bankrupt! For Lease,” the signboard plastered to the outside of the former Relax bar and restaurant said June 24.







Amnuay Muangthong, vice president of the Arunothai Community, said the unnamed owner of the shophouse had operated Relax on his property. But after closing down during this third bar shutdown, he’s leasing out the space to others.

Amnuay said local business owners want the government to provide financial assistance or allow small bars to reopen. If bars open, it will breathe life into the entire neighborhood, from taxi drivers to street vendors to bargirls, he said.



















