‘Japan-Thailand Tourism Seminar’ strengthens cooperation between two countries

Thailand and Japan are strengthening tourism cooperation with the hosting of the high-profile “Japan-Thailand Tourism Seminar: Embark upon a new adventure, Discover new treasures” event in Bangkok on 19 November.

The event was presided over by Japanese Prime Minister Mr. Fumio Kishida, who was on a visit to Thailand to attend the APEC Economic Leaders’ Meeting taking place on 18 and 19 November in Bangkok.







The Japan-Thailand tourism seminar was organised by the Japan National Tourism Organisation (JNTO) with attendance coming from Japanese and Thai tourism-related companies and government agencies.

Also present at the event were H.E. Mr. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Minister of Tourism and Sports, and Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT).







Mr. Phiphat said, “This year marks 135 years of Japanese-Thai diplomatic relations, and also marks the return of two-way tourism between Japan and Thailand that continues to show strong signs of recovery with increased number of flights and tourist arrivals especially during this high season.”

Japanese and Thai ‘soft power’ will be used as a means to further strengthen tourism cooperation between the two countries, according to Mr. Phiphat.

Japan is one of Thailand’s major source markets. In the pre-pandemic year of 2019, Thailand welcomed a total of 1,787,185 tourists from Japan, generating revenue of 93,759 million Baht.







Mr. Yuthasak Supasorn, TAT Governor, said TAT expected the number of Japanese tourists to return to a near pre-pandemic level at 1.25 million.

“To achieve this, we are aiming at on all market segments from Japan, focusing especially on B-Leisure or business plus leisure visitors and the new high potential market groups, such as those who love Thai dramas, especially the Boy Love and Oya-Rich groups,” Mr. Yuthasak concluded. (TAT)































