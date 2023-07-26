Jackson Wang joins Bangkok Governor in Lat Phrao canal cleanup

Hong Kong rapper Jackson Wang on Tuesday joined Chadchart Sittipunt to collect garbage from the Lat Phrao canal in a campaign to promote sorting garbage for recycling.

The activity was jointly organized by the Bangkok Metropolitan, the water bottle C2 brand and the TerraCycle Thai Foundation.







The event aimed to raise awareness about waste management, separation, and recycling, as well as to highlight the impact of these issues and encourage individual actions to address them.

Jackson Wang took part in the activity by boarding a boat to collect waste in Latphrao Canal. The total amount of waste collected from the canal reached approximately 2.2 tons.







During the event, there were demonstrations on how to separate and manage plastic waste. Additionally, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration received donated water bottles to be used in producing reflective vests for street sweepers.

Governor of Bangkok expressed the importance of waste separation, saying that last year’s “Zero Waste” campaign helped reduce the city’s waste from 10,000 tons per day to around 9,000 tons per day or by 10%.

It was a collective effort, and he thanked everyone for promoting and raising awareness about waste separation and environmental preservation among the public. (TNA)































