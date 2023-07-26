Royal Irrigation Department implements plan to secure water reserves

The Royal Irrigation Department (RID) is taking action to safeguard the nation’s water reserves by implementing a comprehensive plan. The initiative comes amid forecasts of an extended dry spell, as well as reduced rainfall, further exacerbated by the El Ni?o weather phenomenon affecting the region.

RID Director-General Praphit Chanma revealed that the plan, in collaboration with the Office of National Water Resources (ONWR), includes a public awareness campaign to educate citizens about the importance of conserving water resources.







Experts predict that this year’s El-Nino could significantly impact the region’s average rainfall well into 2025, potentially leading to a severe drought when the monsoon season ends in November. A report by the RID’s Smart Water Operation Centre (SWOC) also highlighted the concerning trend, indicating that by November 1, the 35 major reservoirs in the country may contain just 44.166 billion cubic meters of water, or approximately 62% of their total capacity.







Currently, the four major reservoirs along the Chao Phraya River basin hold around 14.194 billion cubic meters of water, equivalent to 57% of their total capacity. To address the expected scarcity, the RID is calling for improved water resource management across all sectors. The agency is urging farmers to utilize rainwater runoff to irrigate their fields in preparation for the dry season and planting season.

Given the possibility of crop failure due to the anticipated dry conditions, the RID pledges to support affected farmers, particularly those cultivating perennial crops such as durian and rubber, which incur higher maintenance costs.







The RID plans to collaborate with local administrative offices and the Joint Management Committee (JMC) to transport water from the major dams to areas severely affected by water shortages. It also aims to expedite the construction of water management projects to enhance water distribution and availability throughout the country. (NNT)

















