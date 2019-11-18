Jack Ma Invited to Thai Silk Festival

BANGKOK, Nov 15 — Thailand invited Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma to be a model in the upcoming Thai silk festival to help promote Thai silk.

Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam said the 9th Celebration of Silk, Thai Silk Road To the World would be organized to serve the intention of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit The Queen Mother to promote Thai silk garments.

Prime Minister/Defence Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha will open the festival at the Royal Thai Navy Auditorium at 6pm on Nov 23.

Mr Wissanu said that as many as 71 foreign ambassadors would kindly join the event by being models in a special fashion show to present Thai silk clothing made by the Foundation for the Promotion of Supplementary Occupations and Related Techniques (SUPPORT).

The Thai government invited Alibaba Group co-founder Jack Ma to attend the opening ceremony and be among the models. His participation could effectively promote Thai silk, Mr Wissanu said.

There will also be the International Thai Silk Fashion Week at the CentralWorld shopping center on Nov 18-22 to present the works of about 30 Thai designers and 42 foreign designers. It will include the 1st Next Big Designer Contest for university students to show off their Thai silk fashion designs. The results will be announced on Nov 22 and prizes are worth altogether about 600,000 baht. (TNA)