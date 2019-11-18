PM Prayut welcomes Defense Ministers of partner countries

BANGKOK – Prime Minister/Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha today welcomed the Defense Ministers of three partner countries to a meeting designed to strengthen international military relations.

The Prime Minister welcomed the visiting Defense Ministers of the three partner countries including Japan’s Defense Minister Taro KONO, who signed a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation and exchanges with Thailand’s Ministry of Defense. Gen Prayut met with United States Secretary of Defense Mark Esper and signed a statement on Joint Vision 2020 between Thailand and the United States. Gen Prayut also met with China’s Defense Minister Gen Wei Fenghe and signed a memorandum of understanding on National Defense Cooperation between the Thai and Chinese Ministries of Defense.