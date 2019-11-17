Broke lawyer commits suicide by BBQ grill

A cash-strapped lawyer died of carbon monoxide poisoning in an apparent suicide by charcoal grill.

The body of Jarija Samaknin, 32, was found Nov. 14 in the driver’s seat of her Toyota Altis parked at the edge of the Mabprachan Reservoir. On the floor of the front passenger’s seat was a grill with a pile of charcoal ash inside.

Street vendor Somchai Boonsanong, who discovered the body, said he drives by the lake every day and noticed the car parked there the morning of Nov. 13. When he saw it was still there today he went to investigate and saw Jarija’s body inside.

The doors were unlocked and there were no signs of foul play.

Jarija’s roommate, Nutchanart Boonmuang, 31, said the victim was a lawyer at a law firm on Thepprasit Road, but had recently been complaining about money problems, saying she couldn’t pay her bills.

Her friend even had said several times that she wanted to die, but didn’t take her seriously. But Jarija left home around 9 a.m. the day before and was not seen alive again.