Isuzu Motors has no plan to relocate a factory from Thailand to Indonesia, according to the Board of Investment (BoI).

Following a report on the matter, the BoI secretary-general Narit Therdsateerasukdi said that the BoI asked the executives of Isuzu Motors (Thailand) who confirmed after talks with their parent company in Japan that no one gave the interview on the issue and there was no such plan.

The company will officially give more details soon, he said. (TNA)