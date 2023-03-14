Israeli Embassy in Bangkok hosts panel on woman and innovation

During International Women’s Day (8 Mar), the Israeli Embassy in Bangkok hosted a panel discussion to celebrate and support women’s empowerment. The talks focused on encouraging women working in diverse fields.

Her Excellency Orna Sagiv, the Israeli Ambassador to Thailand, welcomed guest speakers representing women working in various professions, including entrepreneurs in the technology and innovation groups, content creators, and medical and scientific researchers. The participants shared their views on women working in fields dominated by men.







The ambassador noted that the career gap between men and women remains significant. Society and the government should therefore support women to create more opportunities for them to work and explore different career paths. Schools and families should also encourage children, especially girls, to be motivated and confident.







Saranee Sanguanruang, founder of the LDA channel, suggested that women leaders should work with empathy and sympathy. Maneerut Anulomsombut, the CEO of Sea Thailand, meanwhile highlighted that sisterhood could help women build more connections and develop in their careers.

For women in the sciences and research fields, Prof Kaywalee Chatdarong from Chulalongkorn University encouraged them to adapt their unique abilities – such as communication skills and critical thinking – to their jobs and careers. (NNT)

































