Thailand promotes ‘Smart Family’ policy to address women’s health issues

Organon International is collaborating with various sectors to support the Smart Family policy. The measure aims to address social and structural problems related to women’s health through the concept of Sustainable Healthcare Financing.

Deputy Public Health Minister Satit Pitutacha said many countries worldwide, including Thailand, are experiencing profound shifts in their demographic landscape. Contributing factors include low birth rates and unwanted pregnancies, which are challenging the capacity of nations to develop a sustainable society and economy.







These issues have prompted stakeholders in various sectors to place greater emphasis on the issue of women’s health.

The “Smart Family” policy was at the heart of discussions among the 21 APEC member economies at the latest APEC Health Week held in Thailand.

Several economies discussed this policy and addressed the urgency of Sustainable Healthcare Financing for Women’s Health. Each sector has an important role to play in achieving the shared goal of creating smart families in Thailand. (NNT)











































