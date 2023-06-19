International Day of Yoga celebrated in Bangkok

The Embassy of India in Bangkok on Sunday celebrated the 9th International Day of Yoga following the proclamation of June 21 as the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations in September 2014.

The Embassy of India with support from its partners organized the event at the Chulalongkorn University grounds. More than 4,000 yoga enthusiasts from all walks of life participated in the mass yoga session. Professor Parichart Sthapitanonda, Vice President of Chulalongkorn University was the Chief Guest. Ambassadors, members of diplomatic corps, government officials of Thailand and Indian community attended the event. Mass Yoga Session was coordinated by Mr. Sanjeev Chaturvedi and Mr Rahul Autade along with other yoga teachers and volunteers.







In his welcome remarks, Ambassador H.E. Mr. Nagesh Singh emphasized the importance and usefulness of yoga. He further stressed the significance of organizing yoga events in the future, recognizing them as platforms for promoting health, mindfulness, and cultural exchange. (TNA)

















