Move Forward Party to seek closure of Anti-Fake News Center

The Move Forward Party (MFP) has announced its intention to disband the Anti-Fake News Center and initiate a comprehensive restructuring of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society if it forms the next government.

In a recent online post, MFP outlined its proposed changes, emphasizing the importance of upholding rights, freedoms and open access to information. The party also reaffirmed its belief that it is not the role of the state to dictate the truth but rather to facilitate a society where diverse perspectives can be examined, debated and presented.







Under the party’s proposed government, the ministry would no longer be tasked with blocking websites, instead focusing on safeguarding rights and freedoms. The party has stated its intention to introduce a computer bill aimed at removing state powers that suppress freedom of expression.

In addition, MFP pledged to advocate for a single digital identity policy that would enable the integration of databases from various state agencies. This policy aims to streamline access to public services, ensuring ease of use and convenience for citizens.







To support economic growth, the party stressed the need for developing the nation’s information technology infrastructure. As part of this plan, a comprehensive database would be established, combining information from state agencies and the private sector. The database would adhere to robust safety standards to protect individuals’ private information while allowing public access for economic and social benefits.

The MFP also affirmed its commitment to promoting transparency in government operations. It pledged to create an open system for disclosing information about state procurement projects, making the details easily accessible and subject to scrutiny. (NNT)

















