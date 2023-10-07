Interior Ministry issues gun control measures

The Interior Ministry has issued gun control measures and prohibit importation of all types of firearms and imitation firearms.

Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul spoke after presiding over a meeting to consider guidelines for issuing gun permits to the general public.







The meeting involved discussions with various relevant agencies, including the police, the Customs Department, the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society, and the Ministry of Public Health. The following short-term measures were approved.

Nationwide firearm registration officers, such as district chiefs in provinces and within Bangkok, are instructed to refrain from issuing permits for importing or trading all types of imitation firearms. New applicants are also prohibited from requesting permits to import additional imitation firearms.









Owners of blank-firing guns, BB guns, or imitation firearms that can be modified into functional firearms are required to bring their belongings to their local firearm registration officers for inspection and registration.

The Customs Department is tasked with inspecting the importation of imitation firearms, particularly blank-firing guns and BB guns that can be modified into functioning firearms.

The Sports Authority of Thailand, which oversees registered shooting ranges across the country, is to strictly enforce age restrictions. Individuals under the age of 20 are prohibited from entering shooting ranges unless they have been granted permission by the regulations of the Sports Authority of Thailand. Firearms used in shooting ranges must be properly registered and must match the person using them.

Provincial governors throughout the country are instructed not to issue permits for carrying firearms.









The Interior Ministry does not have a policy to implement a gun welfare project for the general public. However, for government officials who require firearms for security and law enforcement purposes, each person is allowed only one firearm, and transfers are prohibited. If the owner passes away, the firearm will be handed down to the heir according to regulations.

Registration officers are ordered to refrain from issuing permits for importing firearms and ammunition for gun shops from now on. During this period, no new gun shops will be allowed to open to alleviate public concerns and reduce general public access to firearms ownership as much as possible. (TNA)





























