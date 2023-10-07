One million baht payout approved for each deceased victim of mall shooting

One million baht in compensation has been approved for each victim who was killed in the shooting at the Siam Paragon mall on Oct3.

Deputy Prime Minister Somsak Thepsutin, who is the Chairman of the Committee for Disaster Relief Fund, Office of the Prime Minister said the recent shooting incident at Siam Paragon shopping mall resulting in two fatalities, including one Chinese tourist and one Myanmar national, and 5 injured individuals.







He acknowledged that this was a shocking event that had a significant impact on tourism and the country’s image. Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin is committed to attracting tourists to the country, but incidents like this can cause damage. Therefore, it is important to swiftly create understanding and provide assistance to those affected, as well as to restore a positive image.

Mr. SomSak further stated that the committee had approved compensation for the families of the deceased, with 2 individuals receiving 1 million baht each. As for the injured, those with severe injuries will receive 200,000 baht each, and those with minor injuries will receive 100,000 baht each.







These compensation amounts are in line with similar incidents in the past, such as the shooting incident in Nakhon Ratchasima province and the massacre at the daycare center in Nong Bua Lamphu province.

The committee is prepared to disburse the funds immediately, pending the summary report from Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, which is responsible for summarizing the details.

This assistance fund is separate from funds provided by other government agencies and is derived from public donations. (TNA)













