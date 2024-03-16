2025 will be the biggest year for Thailand’s tourism, says PM Srettha

The Thai government held a forum to gather ideas on how to push the country’s tourism industry as Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has high hopes for 2025, calling it a “big year” for tourism.

Prime Minister Srettha presided over the opening of the Ignite Thailand Tourism forum at Queen Sirikit National Convention Center in Bangkok. In his opening remarks, the premier announced that 2025 will be the biggest year for Thailand’s tourism, which is one of the key priorities of his administration, along with infrastructure upgrades and a reduction in immigration procedures.







Mr. Srettha in recent weeks had discussions with the organizers of Formula 1 and Formula E races as well as major fashion brands who showed interest in business opportunities in Thailand.

He noted Thailand has a tremendous capacity not only in terms of tourism but also trade and investment, as the uniqueness of Thailand and its soft power assets can propel the economy.

At the forum, Minister of Tourism and Sports Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol told participants that ideas collected during the event would translate into solutions that cater to the country’s effort to turn itself into a global tourist destination. (NNT)







































