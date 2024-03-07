NBTC and AIS launch emergency alert mobile system trial

The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) and Advanced Info Service (AIS) have initiated a trial for the country’s inaugural cell broadcast service (CBS) system, designed as an emergency alert mechanism via mobile phones.

Showcased at the NBTC headquarters, this system facilitates the dissemination of disaster warnings directly to mobile devices within a specified area without relying on phone numbers like traditional SMS methods. This ensures quick and efficient communication of urgent information without necessitating any app downloads by the public.







The introduction of this standardized emergency alert system is intended to enhance public safety, boost economic confidence, and secure the well-being of society and tourists, especially during incidents of violence, shootings, and natural disasters. The system’s successful integration relies on the establishment of a central command center by the government, alongside the creation of appropriate regulations for its operation.

Supported by the NBTC’s funding and collaborative efforts with various agencies, the system’s infrastructure will be managed both by the government through the Cell Broadcast Entities (CBE) for content definition and delivery areas and mobile operators via the Cell Broadcast Center (CBC) for actual message broadcasting.







With the system’s trial achieving its goals, plans are underway to expand its integration with Thailand’s emergency services. Mobile operators are anticipated to cover the installation costs, offset by deductions from their annual contributions to the NBTC. (NNT)































