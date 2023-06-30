Injury prompts safety check on moving walkways at Don Mueang Airport

Don Mueang Airport is conducting a comprehensive safety check on all moving walkways following a distressing incident in which a woman suffered a severe injury. An order was issued by Airports of Thailand (AOT) President Kerati Kijmanawat, in response to the incident that occurred on June 29 in the airport’s domestic terminal.

The victim, whose identity remains undisclosed, was preparing to board a flight to Nakhon Si Thammarat province when she tragically fell on a moving walkway in the South Corridor, resulting in the passenger being pulled into the internal mechanism of the travellator.







Prompt medical attention was sought, and the victim was swiftly transported to Bhumibol Adulyadej Hospital for immediate treatment. Due to the severity of her injury, her left leg had to be amputated above the knee by a medical team at the airport. She was later transferred to Bumrungrad International Hospital for further treatment.

Expressing regret and concern over the incident, Kerati offered apologies on behalf of the organization, while assuring that all medical expenses would be covered, and the victim would receive compensation for her injuries.



According to Don Mueang Airport General Manager Karant Thanakuljeerapat, all moving walkways throughout the airport were promptly deactivated to undergo a comprehensive safety inspection. The travellator in question had undergone routine maintenance on June 21, and similar checks are conducted every three months to ensure their proper functioning. The walkway implicated in the incident was manufactured by Hitachi in Japan and has been in use since 1996. The company has been notified about the unfortunate event.







In light of this incident, AOT has decided to expedite its plan to upgrade all moving walkways within the airport. Originally scheduled for completion by 2025, the project will now be moved up to the next fiscal year as a priority. (NNT)

















