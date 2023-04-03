Influenza Foundation Thailand urges readiness for seasonal flu

The Influenza Foundation Thailand has warned that although the global pandemic may have created the impression that seasonal flu has disappeared, it still exists and is expected to see a resurgence as the COVID-19 cases decline.

The foundation organized a seminar titled “Where has influenza gone in the COVID-19 era? And how can you take care of yourself?” to raise public awareness about influenza prevention.







Assoc Prof Tawee Chotpitayasunondh, President of the Influenza Foundation (Thailand), noted that more than three years of the pandemic has caused people to forget about seasonal flu. COVID prevention measures, such as wearing masks, washing hands, and avoiding large gatherings, can also prevent the flu.







However, the situation has now changed and people are returning to normal activities. During the three years of the pandemic, people had less exposure to influenza, leading to reduced immunity. Additionally, the influenza virus mutates slightly every year. Tawee recommended that the public receive flu vaccinations every year.

In Thailand, seasonal flu mostly spreads during the rainy season. The most effective measure is to vaccinate at-risk people, especially children and the elderly. The public can receive both trivalent inactivated influenza vaccines and the quadrivalent inactivated influenza vaccine. (NNT)















