PRD and Chinese Embassy in Bangkok agree to enhance collaboration in mass media communications

The Public Relations Department (PRD) and the Chinese Embassy in Bangkok have agreed to enhance their collaboration in the field of mass media communications. The agreement was highlighted during a meeting held on January 18 between PRD Acting Director-General Sudruetai Lertkasem and Chinese Ambassador to Thailand Han Zhiqiang.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed plans to foster Thai-Chinese media relations, with the Chinese Ambassador applauding the PRD’s role in presenting useful information and fostering a positive public image for both countries. This cooperation is expected to bolster trade, investment, and tourism between Thailand and China. Tackling the issue of fake news was also tabled as a priority area for collaboration.







An innovative approach introduced by the PRD Acting Director-General is the www.Thailand.go.th website, which is designed to offer tourists comprehensive information about the country in multiple languages, including Chinese. This platform is seen as a key tool in enhancing Thailand’s tourism outreach.

The PRD Chief also stressed the importance of international media cooperation in promoting accurate mutual understanding, referring to the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) with prominent Chinese media organizations to facilitate the exchange of news, documentaries, and educational programs.







In recent months, the PRD has hosted several Chinese media delegations, such as those from the Yunnan Radio and Television Bureau and the Guangxi TV station, and has been actively involved in supporting various departmental activities through Chinese media networks.

In a gesture of cultural exchange and friendship, the Chinese Ambassador has extended an invitation to both PRD employees and the public for the upcoming Chinese New Year celebration in Bangkok’s Chinatown, set for February 10, 2024. This event is expected to receive substantial promotional support from the Thai government, with the PRD playing a prominent role in the festivities.(NNT)























































