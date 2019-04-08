Industry Min prepares measure to cope with sugar cane burning

Bangkok – The Ministry of Industry plans to submit a measure to the cabinet that would lead to sugarcane growers being prevented from burning their crops.

Industry Ministry Permanent Secretary Phasu Loharachun said the measure, to be implemented in the 2019/2020 growing season, calls for sugar mills to buy a maximum of 30% of burned sugarcane per day, followed by a maximum of 20% per day in the 2020/2021 season and a maximum of 5% per day in 2021/2022. No burned sugarcane will be available for sale after the three-year timeframe.

The Bank for Agriculture and Agricultural Cooperatives (BAAC) will provide two billion baht in loans per annum for sugar cane growers and associated industries to offset their initial losses. The interest rates, which are yet to be approved by the cabinet, will be collected at just 1% per annum. Machinery in the ownership of the sugarcane growers may be registered at the Department of Industrial Works for use as collateral for bank loans.