Thanathorn acknowledges three more allegations

Bangkok – Future Forward Party leader Thanathorn Juangroongruangkit acknowledged three counts of allegations at Pathumwan police station on Saturday, but has entirely denied he perpetrated them as alleged. He plans to respond to all charges filed against him in writing on May 15.

The Future Forward Party leader arrived at Pathumwan police station to acknowledge the charges of committing sedition in accordance with Article 116, providing shelter for suspects in accordance with Article 189 and organizing a group of more than 10 demonstrators and using force or sowing unrest in accordance with Article 215, in relation to a gathering of students led by Rangsiman Rome and the New Democracy Movement outside Pathumwan police station on June 24, 2015.

Thanathorn acknowledged the charges by undersigning them but entirely denied he had committed crimes as charged, and commented that he remains positive of his innocence and plans to defend himself in writing next month.

Upon leaving the police station, he told a group of his supporters to peacefully disperse and to not fall for any possible ploy to raise an untoward situation.