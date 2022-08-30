Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand reveals Japan-inspired Smart City development plan

The Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT) has announced its development plan for smart cities and industrial estates inspired by Japan. The agency is now working to further extend Thailand-Japan cooperation in modern industries, with a 3 billion baht investment from a Japanese firm expected over the next two years.

IEAT Governor Veeris Ammarapala said the agency wants to adopt practices introduced by Haneda Innovation City, Japan, through its own smart industrial estate campaign at Samut Sakhon Industrial Estate, as well as the agency's Smart Park campaign for zero emissions.







This initiative focuses on the implementation of advanced technology and modern innovations for industrial and smart city development, together with advanced medical technology and the use of hydrogen as fuel.

IEAT is also working with the Board of Investment of Thailand (BOI) to attract more Japanese investments. Both are assisting a Japanese firm specializing in circuit boards and microchips that will invest an additional 3,000 baht in Chonburi city over the next 2 years.







The IEAT chief said Thailand remains an attractive investment destination for Japanese investors, according to his conversation with several of them.

He said many investors are interested in making new investments or expanding their current investments in Thailand, thanks to the country’s infrastructure, workforce security, utilities, and logistics capability.

Mr. Veeris said Japanese investors have not shown any concerns with Thailand's internal politics, as they are mostly interested in the investment benefits provided. (NNT)


































