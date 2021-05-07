Impact Muang Thong in Bangkok offers use of Challenger Hall as field hospital

Bangkok Land has offered Challenger Hall, at Impact Muang Thong Thani exhibition center in Nonthaburi province, as a field hospital to help handle rising COVID-19 infections in Greater Bangkok.

Chief executive officer Paul Kanjanapas said the company is willing to let the Public Health Ministry use the facility for free during May and June. If a field hospital is set up there, which has an area of 100,000 square metres, it will be the largest in Thailand with a capacity to treat 5,200 patients.







He said Challenger Hall comprises three buildings, which can be used to separate patients with different symptoms. Patients who have no or mild symptoms can be treated in buildings 1 and 2, each of which can accommodate 2,000 beds, while patients with severe symptoms can be treated in building 3, which can accommodate 1,200. It will be equipped with negative pressure rooms and respirators.







Paul added that the buildings have been thoroughly cleaned and are properly ventilated, while the waste-water management and CCTV systems function well. The company has also set up an internet connection for the convenience of staff and patients. (NNT)









