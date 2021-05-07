Three million foreigners living in Thailand to receive vaccinations to achieve herd immunity

- COVID-19 situations in Thailand (new confirmed cases)
- The Mor Prom (doctors ready) app, where general public can register to obtain vaccination appointment will be adjusted so that foreigners residing in Thailand can use it as well. As of May 7, 2021, 1.2 million persons used the application to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments
- The Emergency Operation Centre (EOC) is preparing more beds that might be needed to accommodate increasing number of patients in coming months
- The Public Health Ministry has confirmed that three million foreigners living in Thailand have as much right to COVID-19 vaccinations as Thais, because the goal is to achieve herd immunity, and this will be carried out with people’s consent and without discrimination
- Thailand yesterday received another shipment of 1 million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine from China, which is to be distributed by the Department of Disease Control (DDC). Another 500,000 doses donated by China are scheduled to arrive on May 14 before another 2 million doses ordered by the GPO arrive at the end of the month (NNT)