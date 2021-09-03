Hungry black bear attracts thousands of tourists to Khao Yai National Park

The chief of the Khao Yai National Park is limiting the number of visitors to a cliff in the national park as the ‘Khao Yai Fever’ on social media prompted people to flock into the natural tourist attraction and raised concern about a possible COVID-19 outbreak.

Adisak Pusitwongsanuyut, chief of the Khao Yai National Park, said the park management had to limit the number of tourists at the Pha Trom Jai cliff in the national park.







Many tourists went to the Pha Trom Jai cliff and most of them said they had seen a Facebook post about an Asian black bear that was attracted by an omelette at a food stall on the cliff and they knew that the cliff was famous for its beautiful scenery during the rainy season. Pictures of the Asian black bear were shared considerably and led to the ‘Khao Yai Fever’, Mr. Adisak said.

At the cliff, the number of visitors’s cars was limited at 30, that of visitors’ motorcycles at 50 and that of visitors’ bicycles at 30 at a time, he said. (TNA)







































