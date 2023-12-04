Huawei honored with ‘Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards’ for the second year

Huawei Technologies (Thailand) Co Ltd has been honored with the ‘Thailand Corporate Excellence Awards’ for the second year in a row, receiving the prestigious HRH Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn Trophy in the ‘Product/Service Excellence’ category.

The award, presented by the Thailand Management Association in collaboration with the Sasin Graduate Institute of Business Administration at Chulalongkorn University, recognizes Huawei's role in advancing Thailand's digital infrastructure and ICT ecosystem.







Under the leadership of CEO David Li, Huawei Thailand’s commitment to quality and innovation in technologies such as 5G, Cloud, AI, IoT, and Cybersecurity has been instrumental in its success. The company’s focus on developing industry-friendly solutions has been crucial in driving digital transformation across various sectors in Thailand.

The award ceremony underscored how effective business strategies and management practices help promote sustainable growth in the country. This helps inspire Thai organizations to further enhance their competitiveness and contribute to economic progress. (NNT)




























