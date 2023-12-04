Cambodia and Thailand boost cooperation in demining and defense

Cambodia’s Prime Minister Hun Manet recently hosted Thai Defence Minister Sutin Klungsang to discuss border trade, demining activities, investment, and tourism, emphasizing peace along their shared border.

Key to the discussions was the demining initiative along the border, which is set to advance with the upcoming General Border Committee meeting in Cambodia next March. The initiative is critical for clearing mines from the border area and underscores the commitment of both nations to regional peace.







During the visit, Sutin’s first international engagement as Defence Minister, Cambodian Defence Minister Gen Tea Seiha also expressed his appreciation for Thailand’s assistance to Cambodian migrant workers.

Officials said the gathering highlights a new phase in Thailand-Cambodia relations, centering on mine removal, joint military efforts, and the well-being of migrant workers, all crucial for the region’s stability and development. (NNT)



























