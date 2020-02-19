Hua Hin Yoga Festival returns for its second year (Feb 21-23)

Bangkok– The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is organising the second annual Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2020, from 21 to 23 February.







The event comprises a Yoga on the Beach activity, from 17.00-18.00 Hrs. on 21 to 23 February at Hua Hin Beach, on Soi 75-75/1. The activity is open for all, free of charge, and will have three stages on the opening day due to an anticipated high number of participants. After joining the yoga class, participants can enjoy yoga music performances – the first time in Thailand, acoustic music on the beach, and health food and drinks.

Another activity, Yoga Courses will take place from 08.00-16.00 Hrs. on 22-23 February at G Hua Hin Resort and Mall. The courses will be conducted by famous Thai and foreign yoga instructors.

TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Director, Ms. Soraya Homchuen, said, “The Hua Hin Yoga Festival 2020 is a project under the concept of ‘sports fun in Prachuap Khiri Khan’ as part of the plan to promote the area as a health and wellness destination.

“This year, the TAT expects the Hua Hin Yoga Festival to attract over 1,000 participants, given high interests via online and offline registration with the TAT Prachuap Khiri Khan Office.”







