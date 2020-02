Area General Manager Denis Thouvard (centre) and his management team took part in the grand opening of ‘Cups n’ Cones’ at Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. ‘Cups n’ Cones’ offers 16 different flavours of Gelato ice cream which is super premium Ice Cream served as Cups, Cones and Sundaes with your choice of toppings. The mango flavoured ice cream and chocolate has been one of the most popular items. The price of menu items starts at only 79 THB++.