Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2020 returns in December

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), in cooperation with Hua Hin Municipality and Centara Grand Beach Resort and Villas Hua Hin, is delighted to announce that the highly-anticipated Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2020 will be held next month.







Scheduled for 4 – 5 December, 2020, the annual music festival promises chic musical sophistication and a chill vibe with no admission fee to the Festival required.

Mr. Tanes Petsuwan, TAT Deputy Governor for Marketing Communications, said, “The Hua Hin International Jazz Festival 2020 is expected to attract no less than 10,000 tourists who will come to enjoy the Festival’s sights and sounds. The event forms part of the TAT’s music and event marketing strategy to help establish Hua Hin as the ‘Home of Jazz’ in Thailand and a top global destination for jazz music in general.”

The exciting weekend-long festival will showcase different styles and eras of music with diverse jazz performances, including 50 of the most up-and-coming jazz performers and award-winning artists. These include famed jazz musicians like Keith Nolan, renowned trumpet player Steve Cannon, and sensational jazz vocalist Julian Cary. Thai artists round out the programme with performances by Koh Mr. Saxman, celebrity singer Burin Boonvisut, and Sincharoen Brothers to name only a few.

For a complete line-up and other information please go to www.facebook.com/huahinjazz.

