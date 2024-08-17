House Speaker submits Paetongtarn’s name for royal approval as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister

Wan Muhamad Noor Matha, Speaker of the House of Representatives, confirmed in an interview that the House has voted in favor of Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra, leader of the Pheu Thai Party, becoming Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister. Following the vote, Speaker Wan Noor signed an official letter, which was promptly delivered by the House representatives to the Bureau of the Royal Household, requesting royal approval for Ms. Paetongtarn’s appointment on August 16. The process now awaits the royal endorsement, which will be formally communicated to the Office of the Secretary-General of the House of Representatives. (TNA)





































