Srettha emerges at Voice Space after parliament votes Paetongtarn as Thailand’s 31st Prime Minister

Former Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin arrived at the Voice Space building, Pheu Thai Party HQ in Bangkok, on August 16. He did not give any interviews to the media, only greeting them with a smile and briefly stating, “Today, it’s better that I don’t give an interview”.







Following the parliamentary vote that approved Ms. Paetongtarn Shinawatra as the 31st Prime Minister with a majority vote, key Pheu Thai Party figures and ministers started arriving. Among them were Phumtham Wechayachai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Commerce, acting on behalf of the Prime Minister; Somsak Thepsuthin, Minister of Public Health; Chusak Sirinil, Deputy Leader of the Pheu Thai Party; and Dr. Prommin Lertsuriyadej, former Secretary-General to the Prime Minister. (TNA)





































