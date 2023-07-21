Election-winning Move Forward Party lets Pheu Thai take lead in forming a government

The Move Forward Party has announced to hand over the leading role to Pheu Thai Party which came second in the election to form a new government.

MFP secretary-general Chaithawat Tulathon on Friday said the election –winning MFP has decided to step back and let Pheu Thai take the lead in forming a government.







He apologized to the public for the unsuccessful attempt of the MFP to form a government after its leader and prime minister candidate Pia Limjaroenrat could not secure enough support from the 749-member bicameral parliament to become the next prime minister.

He said although Pita cannot become the new prime minister, the goal remains in the mission to form a government to put an end to the perpetuation of power. The important thing is not that Pita will become the prime minister but the fact that Thailand would be able to return to a democratic country.







As a result, MFP will let Pheu Thai to lead the formation of the eight-party coalition government. It will propose the Pheu Thai prime ministerial candidate in the next round of the voting scheduled on July 27.

Pheu Thai holds 141 seats in the 500-member Lower House, 10 less than Move Forward. Property tycoon Srettha Thavisin, one of Pheu Thai’s three prime minister candidate is likely to be nominated in the next vote. (TNA)

















