House Panel to visit Police General Hospital to inquire details of ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra on Jan 12

The Police General Hospital agrees to allow the members of the House Committee on police affairs to visit and observe its operations on January 12 as requested, said the committee’s chairman Chaichana Detdecho.

Chaichana, an MP from Nakhon Si Thammarat said they will observe the work of the hospital staff on the 6th floor of the Sriyanont Building at 10 a.m.







The goal of the committee is to gather information about the care of prisoners, from the process of admitting them for treatment at the hospital to how they are taken care of, he said.

They will inquire about the details from all prisoners receiving treatment in the hospital, including ex-premier Thaksin Shinawatra and the differences in the care of other prisoners compared to Mr. Thaksin and why he is being treated on the 14th floor, said Mr. Chaichana.







He also said he has sent a request to the Director-General of the Corrections Department, asking for detailed documents regarding Mr. Thaksin’s hospital stay exceeding 120 days by an inmate receiving medical treatment outside a prison hospital.

However, as of now, there has been no response or documents received back from the department.







After Thaksin returned to Thailand on Aug 22 to face punishment for corruption and abuse of power following 15 years of self-imposed exile, he was sentenced to eight years on the same day and sent to prison.

Hours later, he was transferred to outside hospital due to high blood pressure, heart and respiratory problems. His sentence was reduced to one year under a royal pardon. (TNA)





























