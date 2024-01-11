PATTAYA, Thailand – The Samae Beach Seaside viewpoint walkway on Koh Larn Island has been restored to its former glory, much to the delight of the island’s residents and tourists. The circular design of the walkway complements the landscape, creating an aesthetic that harmonizes with the natural surroundings. The walkway has been painted in shades of green, mirroring the hues of the foliage in the background.







This innovative approach ensures that the walkway not only serves as a functional structure but also becomes a visual delight, camouflaging into the lush greenery that envelops the island. Each shade of green corresponds with the tones found in the adjacent trees, creating a picturesque blend that captivates the eye. According to local islanders, the distinctive green colour of the walkway stands out as a memorable landmark, contributing to the overall charm of the island and signifying the location for approaching boats.

The island’s tourist attractions boast a variety of bridge designs, including white bridges at Sangwan Beach and brown cemented bridges at Haad Thian Beach. The Samae Beach Seaside walkway’s unique character has been highlighted by residents, expressing their satisfaction with the transformation. The walkway’s restoration is proof of the island’s commitment to preserving its natural beauty while ensuring visitor safety.





























