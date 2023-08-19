Hotel employee’s leave request for dying mother denied

The Ministry of Labor has expedited the verification of facts from all involved parties following an incident in which a female hotel employee was denied to take a leave of absence to care for her critically ill mother, who later passed away.

Mr. Surachai Chaitrakulthong, Assistant Minister of Labor, disclosed the case involving a female employee of a hotel in the Nakhon Ratchasima province. She had contacted her superior via LINE chat to request leave to care for her dying mother.







However, her request for leave was denied, and she was even instructed to resign. In light of this, Mr. Suchart Chomklin, the Minister of Labor, has instructed officials under his jurisdiction to conduct an on-site investigation of the incident.

Currently, labor inspectors are in the process of gathering information and conducting interviews. It is expected that the truth will be revealed today.







The Ministry of Labor affirms its commitment to ensure fairness for both parties. If the mentioned female employee’s rights have been infringed upon, the Ministry will use its authority to compel the employer to comply with labor protection laws, ensuring the employee’s entitlements and job security.

Regarding the supervisor, it will be examined whether the person in question is a legitimate representative of the employer, as such termination requires prior notice 30 days before the salary payment date, accompanied by a written notice. If the employee’s rights have not been upheld, the Ministry of Labor is fully prepared to safeguard and ensure justice. (TNA)





















