Social Development Ministry vows to maintain elderly welfare benefits

In response to the recent implementation of a new regulation that has curtailed access to welfare benefits for the elderly, the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security has pledged to ensure the protection of these essential benefits. The regulation, signed by Interior Minister Gen Anupong Paojinda and published in the Royal Gazette, took effect on Aug 12, ushering in changes to the criteria for eligibility.







According to the new guidelines, only elderly individuals who possess either no income or an income insufficient to cover basic living expenses will be entitled to receive a monthly allowance from the state. This adjustment has raised concerns among citizens regarding the accessibility of these welfare benefits for senior citizens.

However, a provisional clause embedded within the new regulation stipulates that the revised criteria for the elderly allowance will not apply to individuals who had registered for this allowance with local authorities prior to August 12, 2023. Consequently, those currently benefiting from the monthly allowance will remain unaffected by the new criteria.







Under the previous regulation, local administrative organizations were responsible for disbursing universal monthly allowances, ranging from 600 to 1,000 baht, based on age groups. The monthly stipend stood at 600 baht for those aged 60-69, 700 baht for individuals aged 70-79, 800 baht for those aged 80-89, and 1,000 baht for those aged 90 and above.







Anukul Peedkaew, the ministry’s permanent secretary, said the National Committee for the Elderly would be responsible for devising further criteria for the disbursement of welfare benefits for the elderly. He assured the concerned group that the ministry remains committed to safeguarding the benefits of the elderly and guaranteed that those currently receiving the monthly allowance would not face disruptions. (NNT)





















