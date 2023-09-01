HM The King endorses annual military reshuffle

His Majesty the King Maha Vajiralongkorn has endorsed an annual reshuffle of defence personnel.

According to the royal command, Gen. Songwit Noonpakdi was appointed as the new defence forces commander. Gen. Charoenchai Hintao has become the new army chief and ACM Panpakdee Pattanakul is the air force chief. Adm Adung Paneiam is the navy chief.







The new supreme commander Gen Songwit was a graduate of the Armed Forces Preparatory School and is the son of former Army Chief Gen Issarapong Noonpakdi. Despite not completing his education at the prestigious Chulachomklao Royal Military Academy, he graduated from the Virginia Military Institute in the United States.

He has proven himself through dedicated work, earning the trust of Gen Chalermphol Srisawat, the former Supreme Commander, who praised his knowledge and abilities.







Gen Charoenchai was appointed as the Army Chief. He was a graduate of the Armed Forces Preparatory School and rose through the ranks from the 2nd Infantry Division to become a highly respected figure in the army and eventually became the Deputy Army Chief. Now, he holds the highest position in the Royal Thai Army. (TNA)













