New government aims to reduce energy and fuel prices after first cabinet meeting

The Prime Minister has discussed energy price and economic issues with the United Thai Nation Party ahead of his meeting with other stakeholders on ways to lower energy prices in Thailand.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin held talks with an economic team from the United Thai Nation Party (UNTP), led by Mr Supattanapong Punmeechaow who served as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Energy in the previous administration.







The talk was focused on the making of government policies including the path towards reducing energy and fuel prices.

The PM said he would inform the general public at a later date whether his initiative to lower electricity prices can commence immediately after the first Cabinet meeting, saying he needed to assess all procedures involved.







Mr. Supattanapong Punmeechaow from the United Thai Nation Party was previously expected to continue serving his role as the Minister of Energy in the new Cabinet, pending an official announcement.

Mr Supattanapong revealed after the discussion with the Prime Minister that the meeting was more of an exchange of thoughts between both sides. (NNT)













