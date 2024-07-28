Storm hits Kanchanaburi, no major impact on tourism; main roads open

A recent storm has hit Kanchanaburi, causing flash floods and affecting several areas, including homes near the Kwai Noi River, from Thong Pha Phum and Sai Yok to the Mueang Kanchanaburi district. Despite some flooding, major roads leading to tourist destinations remain unaffected, and authorities assure travelers that they can proceed with their plans. However, it’s advisable to confirm conditions with hotels or resorts before traveling.







Since July 24, continuous rainfall has led to flash floods in Kanchanaburi, affecting homes and local infrastructure, particularly those along the Kwai Noi River. The floods have caused significant damage to hotels and resorts in the area. However, despite the concerning news and images circulating, the main roads, including Highway 3199 (Kanchanaburi-Srisawat) and Highway 323 (Kanchanaburi-Sai Yok-Thong Pha Phum-Sangkhla Buri), remain open and unaffected by the flooding. Tourists are reassured that travel to these destinations is still possible.

Some areas have experienced flooding, such as the section of Highway 323 near the Mobile Development Unit 11 in Thong Pha Phum District. This flooding was caused by overflow from the U-long Creek, which is prone to flooding during the rainy season due to its low-lying terrain. The situation prompted Kanchanaburi Governor’s office to take immediate action, led by Deputy Governor Vuttiphong Supakunich, Thong Pha Phum District Chief Chakkrit Tanpirun, and Mayor of Tha Khanun Subdistrict, Dr. Jitrakorn Wongprasert.







Initial investigations revealed that the persistent flooding was due to road construction within the Mobile Development Unit 11 area, which obstructed water flow. Initially thought to be military land, further checks showed that the road in question was on public land, allowing authorities to proceed with installing drainage pipes. With the help of Kanchanaburi Highway Department and Sangkhla Buri Division, drainage pipes were installed, and the floodwater was quickly cleared. By the morning of July 27, the affected road was dry, allowing normal traffic flow.

Tourists planning to travel via Highway 3199 or Highway 323 can do so without concern. For added assurance, it’s recommended to check with hotels or resorts regarding any potential impacts before traveling.









































