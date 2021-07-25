HM the King donates 2.8 billion baht for medical supplies to tackle pandemic

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has donated over THB2.8 billion for the procurement of medical supplies and equipment to support efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic in Thailand.

According to the Facebook page of Chulabhorn Royal Academy (CRA), His Majesty is concerned about the safety of people and medical personnel during the COVID-19 crisis.







The post stated that 27 hospitals, medical colleges and clinics nationwide received donations to buy medical equipment and other supplies, while Siriraj Hospital received a royal donation of THB100 million for the Navamindrapobitr 84th Anniversary Building.



Another THB345 million was donated for medical equipment and other supplies in 44 prisons and their hospitals nationwide.

Chulabhorn Royal Academy said it was grateful for HM the King’s kindness and his concern for the wellbeing of COVID-19 patients and medical professionals. The announcement was made to mark the King’s birthday on 28 July. (NNT)



















