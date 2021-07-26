Chonburi immigration issues reminders to foreigners

After a fair number of disappointed customers turned up at Chonburi immigration police headquarters in Jomtien today, Monday, 26 July, officers remind the public that there is a further public holiday closure on Wednesday 28 July for the King’s birthday. Immigration nationally and locally, is open only Tuesday, Thursday and Friday this week.

Immigration is also reminding all foreigners that the 90 days address reporting system remains intact. Last year, during an earlier Covid crisis, there was a time-limited dispensation for visa holders to bypass the three months’ reporting. No such instruction has been issued this time, according to a telephone interview with the immigration hotline 1178. There is a three weeks’ window for reporting – two weeks prior to the due date and one week afterwards. Chonburi Immigration does not require a prior appointment for those who have not reported online or by post.







Sixty day Covid extensions are still available for those unable or unwilling to leave Thailand because of the international health crisis. Foreigners with most kinds of visa or extensions of stay, if they wish, can request a further two months before the expiry of their current permission. The last date is currently September 27 (allowing a stay until late November). They need their passport, a TM30 form or proof of address to accompany the extension form.







However, non-immigrant “B” visa holders with a work permit are ineligible for the Covid two months’ extension unless they first cancel their work permit. The Covid crisis has resulted in some foreigners being declared redundant or facing the closure of their businesses. Economic migrants from neighboring countries are under different regulations and can receive one year extensions whether employed or not.



















