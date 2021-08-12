HM Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother donates medical equipment to Nong Kai Hospital

Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother has graciously donated medical equipment to Nong Kai Hospital in Nong Kai province to bolster its ability to treat COVID-19 patients.

On August 10, 2021 at Nong Kai Hospital in Muang district of Nong Kai province, Nong Kai Governor Prasert Luechathananon chaired a ceremony to receive royally donated medical equipment before an image of Her Majesty Queen Sirikit the Queen Mother, who allowed her personal funds to be used to supply Easy Clean type PAPR suits to hospitals where staff are treating COVID-19 patients.







A total six PAPR suits were presented to Nong Kai Hospital and were received with immense appreciation. All present at the reception ceremony adhered to COVID-19 prevention measures.

Nong Kai Hospital is a 350 bed facility that serves people both in and around the province of Nong Kai, including citizens of Lao PDR across the border. (NNT)























