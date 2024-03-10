‘Pattaya Music Festival 2024’ – a resounding success for tourism and entertainment

PATTAYA, Thailand – The vibrant coastal city of Pattaya recently hosted the annual Pattaya Music Festival 2024 SOUND ON THE SAND, marking a significant celebration of music, culture, and tourism. This month-long event held every Friday and Saturday throughout March, has become a staple in Pattaya’s cultural calendar.

The festival kicked off on March 8th at three distinct stages, showcasing renowned artists and creating a lively atmosphere. The stages were strategically located at key spots, including North Pattaya near Dusit Thani Curve, Soi 6 along Pattaya Beach Road, and Central Pattaya Junction.







Week after week, the festival unfolds at different iconic locations. The second week (March 15-16) features an electrifying stage at Jomtien Beach, followed by performances at Lan Pho Public Park, Naklua, in the third week (March 22-23). Central Pattaya Beach will take center stage in the fourth week (March 29-30), while the festival concludes on March 30 with a spectacular showcase on Koh Larn Island.

Local authorities, including Pattaya City Mayor Poramet Ngamphichet, took an active role in ensuring the event’s success. Their presence was not just symbolic; they actively inspected food and beverage stalls, emphasizing hygiene and safety measures to guarantee a memorable and secure experience for festivalgoers.







Booths selling Thai food and seafood were set up along the road for locals and foreign visitors to enjoy on spot. Pubs, bars and restaurants along with beach road were seen packed with revelers. The beach road was closed from 2 p.m. until 1 a.m. while parking was prohibited on the right side of Pattaya Road 2 and Beach Road (Beach side) aiming to facilitate traffic management and enhance safety for tourists and event participants. The sandy spaces were also occupied by tourists since late morning. Tight security was enforced to ensure safety for the people.

The festival also received attention from Deputy Head of Digital, Research, and Tourism Development at the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), Teerasilp Thaephen. He highlighted the changing dynamics of tourism, with a rising number of Free Independent Travelers (FIT) who, despite traveling independently, contribute significantly by purchasing tour packages.







This annual event not only highlights the cultural richness of Pattaya but also underscores the collaborative efforts of local authorities to boost tourism and create a safe and enjoyable experience for all. The Tourism Authority of Thailand’s analysis revealed a positive trend, indicating Pattaya’s resilience in attracting new international visitors.













































