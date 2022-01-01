His Majesty the King wishes happiness and goodwill to the Thai people

His Majesty the King expressed his wishes of happiness and goodwill to the Thai people during the annual New Year’s Eve speech on Friday night.

In the speech, His Majesty stated that the New Year is a good time for people to express their best wishes and wish each other happiness and prosperity.







Additionally, His Majesty said success comes from people caring not only about themselves but about the happiness and prosperity of the nation as a whole. In order to face challenges, everyone must work together with unity, love, patience, and an understanding of the issues, which will help them overcome obstacles.



His Majesty also wished for the blessings of sacred forces and His Majesty the Late King BhumibolAdulyadej the Great to protect the people, and to bestow upon them health, support, strength and wisdom to help them conduct themselves and bring happiness and prosperity to themselves and the Kingdom.







A New Year greeting card was also issued by His Majesty the King expressing best wishes for Thai people. Three royal insignia are depicted on the front of the card. The Chakri dynasty insignia is positioned at the top, with the royal emblems of Their Majesties the King and Queen underneath. The image of Their Majesties is on the right side of the card, with a greeting on the left reading "Royally-Bestowed New Year Wishes BE 2565" and signed by Their Majesties.(NNT)




























